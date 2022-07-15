Saginaw STARS Gets Loaners from Flint MTA

The Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) approved loaning four buses to Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS).
STARS sought help as production of vehicles has slowed and costs have increased. Services in the area also have been difficult to maintain due to part delays and unavailability. STARS Executive Glenn STffens says Saginaw is grateful for MTA’s help in an hour of need. The buses will enable the transit authority to continue bus services without major disturbances or reductions for the remainder of the summer. The pandemic continues to affect operations at STARS. With transits struggling across the state, Steffens says he’s thankful they can rely on each other in this case to get by.