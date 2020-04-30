Saginaw STARS Bus System Continues COVID-19 Restrictions In May
(WSGW file photo)
Fixed routes for the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) will remain closed through the month of May.
The Pigeon Express job route also remains closed. However, STARS dial-a-ride LIFT and EXPRESS services will continue to operate for necessary trips only under limited hours.
STARS continues to waive bus fares during May due to fears of spreading COVID-19. To schedule a necessary trip, call (989) 753-9526 Monday-Friday from 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
The STARS Rides to Wellness program will continue to operate for necessary trips only.
Further information regarding STARS Covid-19 response measures can be found at https://saginaw-stars.com/coronavirus-disease-covid-19/