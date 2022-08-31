Saginaw Splash Park Closing for Season After Labor Day

source: City of Saginaw

Saginaw’s Splash Park is closing for the season after Labor Day weekend. The park will be open daily 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m through Labor Day, Monday, September 5. City officials said they managed to keep the splash park open all summer, despite issues with limited staffing. This was the splash park’s 13th year of operation.

Phil Karwat, Director of Public Services, commented, “We understand that many families look forward to this free outdoor activity every summer. Even with limited staffing, I’m pleased that we were able to maintain our regular hours of operation this year and offer our citizens one of the most enjoyable outdoor recreational experiences in our area. Although we faced a few challenges, I want to thank the dedicated crew members and city staff for a very successful season in 2022.”

Andersen Celebration Park will still be open to the public after the splash park closes. Reservations for pavilions at the park can still be made through October 31st by contacting Heather Howe, Public Services Specialist, at 989-759-1662.