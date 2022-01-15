Saginaw Spirit Store & Team Offices Moving

The Saginaw Spirit Store and Team Office will be moving to a new location beginning January 24. The new address is 6321 State Street in Saginaw Township, west of the current Spirit Store at 5789 State. The new store is just east of Timbers Bar & Grill, in the old Rider’s Powersports building.
To coordinate the move, the current location will be closed Tuesday, January 18, thru Friday, January 21. During that time, tickets can be purchased online thru the Saginaw Spirit website. The phone number will of the new store will remain the same.
