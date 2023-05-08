Saginaw Spirit Sign 2023 Draft Picks

Two new faces have joined the Saginaw Spirit.

After the conclusion of the team’s development camp Saturday afternoon, the team signed 2023 first-round pick Aiden Young and second-round pick Jacob Cloutier. Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill says the two signees represent important building blocks for the team’s future.

“To be able to have these two players commit to us today really means a lot to Chris, myself, and the organization,” said Drinkill. “We’re really proud that they’ve decided to take the next step of their hockey career with us.”

Drinkill says both of the 16-year-olds were at the top of the team’s list heading into this year’s draft.

The Spirit had three of the Ontario Hockey League’s top ten rookie scorers for the 2022-2023 season, and the new players will be a part of the Memorial Cup Tournament when it comes to Saginaw next Spring.