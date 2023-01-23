WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

January 23, 2023 7:00AM EST
Saginaw Spirit Hosting Annual Pride Event

The Saginaw Spirit will host their second annual Pride event on Sunday, January 29th at the Dow Event Center.

The event is being presented in partnership with Dow’s LGBT+ resource group GLAD. Prior to the Spirit’s game against the Barrie Colts at 5:30, there will be representatives from various community resource groups in the Red Room with information for attendees. According to Saginaw Spirit President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin, the organization is building on the success of last season’s Pride event and working toward LGBTQIA inclusivity in hockey.

Anyone looking for more information can email [email protected] or call (989) 497-6507.

