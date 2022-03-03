Saginaw Spirit Extend Lease at The Dow

The Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club and The Dow Event Center have signed an agreement to extend the team’s lease as a main tenant through the 2025-2026 season.
The partnership is considered to be a key factor to the ongoing growth of Riverfront Saginaw and Saginaw County.
Spirit President Craig Goslin says the team is grateful for the trust of Saginaw County’s leaders and taxpayers, allowing them to bring world class sports entertainment to The Dow Event Center.
The team celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. In that two-decade time span, more than 2.5 million tickets to Saginaw Spirit games have been sold – the most for any sports franchise in Saginaw County.