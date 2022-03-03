      Weather Alert

Saginaw Spirit Extend Lease at The Dow

Ric Antonio
Mar 3, 2022 @ 6:39pm
WSGW file photo

The Saginaw Spirit Hockey Club and The Dow Event Center have signed an agreement to extend the team’s lease as a main tenant through the 2025-2026 season.

The partnership is considered to be a key factor to the ongoing growth of Riverfront Saginaw and Saginaw County.

Spirit President Craig Goslin says the team is grateful for the trust of Saginaw County’s leaders and taxpayers, allowing them to bring world class sports entertainment to The Dow Event Center.

The team celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. In that two-decade time span, more than 2.5 million tickets to Saginaw Spirit games have been sold – the most for any sports franchise in Saginaw County.

Popular Posts
Bar Fire Causes Extensive Damage
McLaren Hospitals Offer Wait-At-Home ER Check-In
Minor Injuries Reported After Morning Crash
Delta #2 in Michigan for Associates Degrees
1 Dead in Vehicle Fire After Head-On Crash in Kochville Twp
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On