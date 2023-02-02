Saginaw Spirit Claim Victory over Flint Firebirds in I-75 Divide Rivalry Series

Saginaw Spirit Claim 2022-2023 I-75 Divide Cup (Saginaw Spirit)

The Saginaw Spirit reclaimed the Coors Light I-75 Divide Rivalry Cup from the Flint Firebirds with a win Wednesday night in Saginaw.

The Spirit secured their fifth win in the series of eight games with a score of 5-4, with three of the Spirit’s five goals coming from rookies Zayne Parekh (2) and Michael Misa (1).

The two first-round picks helped to pull the Spirit back from a 3-1 deficit in the second period, with defenseman Roberto Mancini scoring the go-ahead goal.

This marks the fourth time Saginaw has won the Cup since the tradition began in 2015. Flint took the trophy back last season, after three straight years of Saginaw victories.

The two rivals will meet one more time this season in Flint on February 26.