Saginaw Spirit and CAN Council Hometown Heroes Aims to Protect Children from Abuse and Neglect

Nov 27, 2021 @ 9:00am

The CAN Council’s Hometown Heroes Hockey Night returns to Dow Event Center in Saginaw on Saturday, December 4.

Presented by Yeo & Yeo CPAs & Business Consultants, the annual fundraiser aims to honor Hometown Heroes while raising critical funds to protect children from abuse and neglect. A meet and greet will take place before the game in the Red Room at 5:30 p.m. Fans can get their photo taken with various local heroes such as police officers, firefighters, teachers, doctors, and nurses.

The game starts at 7:05 where CAN Council staff will be honored on ice for their bravery and dedication to helping survivors of abuse. After the game, an entire team set of one-of-a-kind game worn jerseys will be auctioned off to raise additional funds for CAN Council.

Your $15 ticket includes admission to the game, a Hometown Hero meet & greet, cape giveaway, ugly Christmas sweater jersey auction, photo booth fun and more! Your support provides critical funding for CAN Council’s child abuse prevention and intervention services in Bay/Arenac, Huron, and Saginaw counties.

Visit cancouncil.org/event/hometownhero for ticket information.

