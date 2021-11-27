Saginaw Spirit and CAN Council Hometown Heroes Aims to Protect Children from Abuse and Neglect

The CAN Council’s Hometown Heroes Hockey Night returns to Dow Event Center in Saginaw on Saturday, December 4.
Presented by Yeo & Yeo CPAs & Business Consultants, the annual fundraiser aims to honor Hometown Heroes while raising critical funds to protect children from abuse and neglect. A meet and greet will take place before the game in the Red Room at 5:30 p.m. Fans can get their photo taken with various local heroes such as police officers, firefighters, teachers, doctors, and nurses.
The game starts at 7:05 where CAN Council staff will be honored on ice for their bravery and dedication to helping survivors of abuse. After the game, an entire team set of one-of-a-kind game worn jerseys will be auctioned off to raise additional funds for CAN Council.
Your $15 ticket includes admission to the game, a Hometown Hero meet & greet, cape giveaway, ugly Christmas sweater jersey auction, photo booth fun and more! Your support provides critical funding for CAN Council’s child abuse prevention and intervention services in Bay/Arenac, Huron, and Saginaw counties.
Visit cancouncil.org/event/hometownhero for ticket information.