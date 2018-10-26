Saginaw Small Business Expo Encourages Residents To “Think Local First”

People thinking about starting a small business in Saginaw are being encouraged to contact the Economic Development Corporation in City Hall.

Saginaw’s Deputy Director of Community Services Kanah Franklin says the SEDC has money to loan and lots of redevelopment is underway, especially downtown. Franklin advises new business owners to have a strong Internet presence.

Franklin spoke during the annual SEDC Small Business Expo at the Dow Event Center Thursday which featured nearly 40 businesses. The SEDC is encouraging residents to “think local first” when it comes to spending money and shopping.