Saginaw Small Business Expo Encourages Residents To “Think Local First”

People thinking about starting a small business in Saginaw are being encouraged to contact the Economic Development  Corporation in City Hall.

Saginaw’s Deputy Director of  Community Services Kanah  Franklin says the SEDC has money to loan and lots of redevelopment is underway, especially downtown. Franklin advises new business owners to have a strong Internet presence.

Franklin spoke during the annual SEDC Small Business Expo at the Dow Event Center Thursday which featured nearly 40 businesses. The SEDC is encouraging residents to “think local first” when it comes to spending money and shopping.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ezekiel Project Reports To Community Resources To Combat Sexual Assault Outlined At SVSU US Senator Debbie Stabenow Urges Voters To Go To The Polls November 6th US Senator Debbie Stabenow Urges People To Vote November 6th Saginaw School Board Hears Audit Report, Approves Agreement On Career Complex Midland Shelter Program Getting A Special Gift
Comments