Saginaw Shootings Last Thursday Are Unrelated

The deaths of two people in separate shootings in Saginaw on Thursday, June 9 are unrelated, according to police.
The first took place just before 3:00 p.m. near the B & H Market on North Bond and West Holland. Two women had been shot, a 27-year-old Saginaw woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the other 23-year-old Saginaw woman was taken a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
About 45 minutes later police responded to the area of Marquette and Maple streets where they found 75-year-old Terry Lipscomb unconscious in a crashed vehicle. Police determined he had been shot and lost consciousness while driving to a hospital. Lipscomb was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. An investigation determined Lipscomb was not the intended target of the second shooting but was caught in the line of fire.
Social media posts surround the shootings suggested an active shooter was on a spree around the city, though police took to social media to dispel those rumors. Currently, no suspects are in custody.