Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday, May 18 shooting in Saginaw.

33-year-old Deonte Dexter was shot at the Babel Food Market at 2321 Webber Street. Saginaw and state police arrived around 2:00 a.m. and pronounced Dexter dead at the scene. Police currently do not have a suspect in custody. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 9-1-1. The case is being investigated by the joint Saginaw police and state police Major Crimes Unit.