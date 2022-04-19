Saginaw Shooting Victim and Unborn Baby Improve

A teen and her unborn baby are recovering after a shooting in Saginaw on Saturday, April 16.
The 17-year-old victim was sitting in a vehicle in the area of Brockway and Mason around midnight with a male passenger when she was shot by an unknown suspect or suspects. The other passenger was not hurt. The girl was taken to a local hospital where she and her baby were listed in critical condition.
Both the girl and the unborn child have since been upgraded to good condition. Police have not arrested any suspects in the case and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.