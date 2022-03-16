Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity Receives Major Land Donation

Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity has received a donation of 28.79 acres of land from David Friedman and Stan Finsilver, co-founders of Friedman Real Estate in Farmington Hills. It’s the largest one-time donation ever received by Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity. The donation includes two parcels of land, 13.82 acres located off Bay Rd. and the 14.97 acres located off Trautner Rd. in Kochville Township. Friedman and Finsilver had owned the land since the 1990s.
“Understanding that the biggest impediment to constructing affordable housing is the amount of capital needed to acquire land, we could not think of a better way to give back and support a community that has supported Friedman Real Estate throughout the years,” said David Friedman.
Carmen Mora, Executive Director of Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity, said, “We are grateful for the magnitude of this donation and what it means for the future of our program. We are most appreciative of Mr. Friedman and Mr. Finsilver’s recognition of the need to continue building affordable homes. Their generous donation will benefit those in need of improved housing in our area for the foreseeable future. A donation of real estate may provide a location for our next build or provide an asset that can be sold for cash to fund our next land purchase,” Mora continued.
Since 1987, Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity has built or renovated 239 houses that have been sold to asset-limited, income-constrained families, and repaired over 600 owner-occupied houses through its Home Repair services, as well as serving hundreds of families through Housing Counseling.