Saginaw Sees Three Shootings in Four Days
(Alpha Media file photo)
The city of Saginaw has had several shootings take place over the course of four days.
On Saturday, June 20, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Livingston Dr. and Tausend St. on the city’s East Side. Officers found 21-year-old Chynna Thompson deceased from a gunshot wound to her head. Thompson was riding as the front-seat passenger in a vehicle when shot. Two other women in the vehicle were uninjured.
However, three other women traveling in a separate vehicle were shot as they traveled on nearby Wesley Drive. Their vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Wesley and Livingston. The three wounded women are 19, 20, and 25. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The preliminary investigation found that there was a large gathering on Wesley Dr. where several subjects exchanged gunfire. Thompson, the three wounded women, and the vehicles they were in appear to have been unintended targets.
That night, Saginaw police responded to the 2200 block of Maplewood for a second shooting. Police say a victim was wounded in the ankle and was treated for non-life threatening injuries. A suspect is still being sought.
On Tuesday, June 23, Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the third shooting just after midnight, which took place at an unknown location along Kendrick St. There’s currently no word on any victims or suspects in that case as well.