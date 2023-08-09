Saginaw SEDC Seeking Vendors for Small Business Expo

The Saginaw Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) is looking for small business owners to participate in the upcoming 2023 Small Business Expo at the SVRC Marketplace.

Organizers say the expo will offer a platform for local businesses to showcase their offerings to an estimated 300 attendees and network with others in the Saginaw community. This year’s event marks its 10-year anniversary and is themed “Taste of Saginaw,” spotlighting the city’s diverse range of restaurants and establishments.

Food truck vendors are encouraged to participate and will be positioned along Washington Avenue. Additionally, children’s activities, games, face painting, and a mural project will take place Water Street, commemorating the expo’s milestone.

The event will take place Thursday, August 31st from 4 to 8 p.m.