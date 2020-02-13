Saginaw Schools Strategic Plan Reviewed
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Saginaw school board trustees reviewed a five year strategic plan unveiled over the past weekend.
Superintendent Ramont Roberts called the proposal ambitious but necessary. That includes efforts to improve students’ proficiency in math and language arts by Three to Five percentage points. Construction would include a new centralized high school for Arthur Hill and Saginaw High students.
Officials plan to spend down money from the district’s fund balance reserves from the current 36 %to around 10 % over the five years. A bond proposal for a still to be determined amount would be put before voters possibly in November.
A formal board vote on the strategic plan is expected at the February 19th action meeting.