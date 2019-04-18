Saginaw Schools Set To Begin Lengthy Strategic Planning Process

Saginaw School District trustees are starting a process to plan for the future.

Board President Ruth Ann Knapp says the Michigan Association of School Boards will conduct focus groups representing the district’s administration, teachers, other employees and the general public.

An electronic survey will also be placed on the Saginaw School Distinct’s web site, http://spsd.net

The school board will review the survey results concerning curriculum, facilities and other issues brought up by the survey.

The process begins in May and the results in November will determine the district’s strategic plan and goals for the future.