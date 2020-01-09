Saginaw School Superintendent Proud To Work With Board As Student Decline Lessens
Saginaw School District Superintendent Ramont Roberts at the podium.
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
The rate of decline in the number of students attending the Saginaw Public Schools has slowed dramatically.
Superintendent Ramont Roberts said Wednesday that instead of the trend of losing hundreds of students annually, the loss this year is just 35 students. Roberts says efforts to strengthen academic programs are a factor along with a school board that’s more unified and focused on working for student success.
Roberts says he’s proud to work with the board along with administrators and teachers for the benefit of those students.