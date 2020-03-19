Saginaw School District Working To Keep Students Busy During Time Off
Starting March 19th Saginaw school district families will begin receiving daily e-mail schedules including activities to help keep their children learning even with school buildings closed due to the threat of coronavirus. Superintendent Ramont Roberts says there will be links to various curriculum and educational materials.
School board trustees also approved the selection of R-C Hendrick and Son as construction management firm. They would handle projects if a planned fall bond vote passes including development of a new, consolidated high school.