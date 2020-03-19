Saginaw School District Working To Keep Students Busy During Time Off

      Breaking News
John Hall
Mar 19, 2020 @ 12:55am

Starting March 19th Saginaw school district families will begin receiving  daily e-mail schedules including activities to help keep their children learning  even with school buildings closed due to the threat of coronavirus.  Superintendent Ramont Roberts says there will be links to various curriculum and educational  materials.

School board trustees also approved the selection of R-C Hendrick and Son as construction management firm. They would handle projects if a planned fall  bond vote passes including development of a new, consolidated high school.

