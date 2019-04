Saginaw School District Superintendent Ramont Roberts at the podium during the school board's briefing session

The Saginaw school district will utilize a nearly $279,000 state grant to improve security at school buildings.

Superintendent Ramont Roberts says entry points will be monitored with the ability to lock doors remotely from one point using advanced sliding key cards. Roberts added the grant includes a 25 % local match amounting to almost $70,000 .

The improvements have to be made by the end of September.