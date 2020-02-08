Saginaw School District Leaders Look To Future
Saginaw School trustees spent Saturday morning, February 8th, discussing the district’s five year, strategic plan.
Board President Jason Thompson says a big part of the discussion was a new high school. The new building, at a site to be determined, would replace Arthur Hill and Saginaw High. There would also be new facilities for elementary and high school gifted and talented students. Voters in the Saginaw School District will consider a bonding proposal on a future election day to pay for the schools.
Superintendent Doctor Ramont Roberts said the five year plan also includes adding foreign languages plus more advanced placement and international baccalaureate classes.
Roberts and Thompson said there was good communication with the public and district employees during the strategic planning session.