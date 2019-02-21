Saginaw School District Focusing On Elementary Reading

Efforts are underway to increase after school reading in Saginaw’s elementary schools.

Superintendent Ramont Roberts says officials hope to duplicate a program involving Arthur Eddy School and Bethel A-M-E Church that boosted reading proficiency. Roberts told school board trustees Wednesday steps include identifying struggling readers and providing a remedial plan with individualized help.

He noted the state’s mandate for 3rd graders to read at grade level has no money tied to it. Roberts says the district might approach area foundations for help while lobbying state lawmakers to provide support.