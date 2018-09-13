Saginaw School District Continuing To Emphasize Building Security

Interim Saginaw school district Superintendent Ramont Roberts is urging students, teachers and administrators to exercise extreme vigilance when it comes to building security in response to two recent incidents.

Herig Elementary School on Houghton temporarily locked down early Wednesday afternoon after a shooting

on North Mason that left a 26 year old man dead. No Herig students or building personnel were impacted.

At about the same time in the Detroit suburb of Warren, a 16 year old female high school student was stabbed to death. That incident stemmed from an apparent domestic dispute with the alleged assailant, another female student, upset that the victim was dating her former boyfriend.