Saginaw School Board Reviews Student Count And Ratifies Secretaries Contract

Saginaw’s latest student count is 5,455 students or a little more than 100 above what district administrators had

projected going into the new school year. Superintendent Ramont Roberts says teachers, support staff, administrators and volunteers all deserve credit for that progress.

The official fall count day is Wednesday October 3rd. The number of students in class then will go a long way toward determining how much state aid Saginaw will receive.

School board trustees also okayed a new two year contract Wednesday with the secretaries union which will include a pay raise as part of efforts to restore past employee salary cuts.