Saginaw School Board Provides Three Year Superintendent Contract To Roberts

Interim Saginaw School district superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Ramont Roberts will be Superintendent of the Saginaw Public Schools for the next three years after school board trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to remove the interim label from his title.

Board President Rudy Patterson says he and his colleagues felt now was  the time to decide the issue. Patterson cited Roberts’ experience  including as Assistant Superintendent, head of Human Resources and a Principal for putting him in charge long term.

Roberts’ salary and other contract terms will have to be worked out.

Roberts became Interim Superintendent earlier this year when trustees chose not to extend former Superintendent Nathaniel McClain’s  contract.

