Saginaw School Board President Wants To Toughen Cell Phone Policy

Saginaw Board of Education President, Rudy Patterson (WSGW fild photo)

Saginaw school board President Rudy Patterson vowed to present a proposal at the October 17th action meeting toughening the  district’s policy on no student cellphones in the classroom.

Patterson says he’s frustrated and fed up with repeated learning  disruptions and students not keeping cellphones in their lockers. He  added there would be progressive punishments starting with confiscation and return of a cellphone at the end of the day to as much as a three day suspension from school after a 5th violation.

Patterson brought up the issue during the board’s Wednesday briefing session.

