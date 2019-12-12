Saginaw School Board President Optimistic About Strategic Plan
Saginaw school board President Ruth Ann Knapp. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Saginaw school board President Ruth Ann Knapp says 2020 will be an important year for the school district with efforts to implement an
updated strategic plan.
Knapp believes there’s community buy-in for the plan thanks to work by the Superintendent and board to lessen in-fighting while showing the district is moving in the right direction.
Knapp added strengthening the rigor of course work and making improved use of technology will be critical elements in moving the district forward.