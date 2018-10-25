Saginaw School Board Hears Audit Report, Approves Agreement On Career Complex

Saginaw School Board (WSGW file photo)

Saginaw school district Superintendent Ramont Roberts says he’s pleased with the latest budget audit for the school year completed in June. Roberts explained the presentation from Saginaw based Yeo  and Yeo Wednesday showed what he called a significant increase in the fund balance. He says long term planning will be needed, especially on curriculum, to make sure the money is utilized appropriately.

School board trustees also approved an agreement with the Saginaw Intermediate School District on the future of the Saginaw Career Complex. Board President Rudy Patterson says the deal heading off potential litigation includes the district keeping control of the building.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Midland Shelter Program Getting A Special Gift Bay City Charter Update Almost Finished Saginaw NAACP Hosts School Board Candidate Forum Saginaw YMCA Celebrates 150th Anniversary Funeral Services Held for Saginaw Bishop Cistone Saginaw Township Boosting Enforcement Regarding Campaign Signs
Comments