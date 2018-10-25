Saginaw School Board Hears Audit Report, Approves Agreement On Career Complex

Saginaw school district Superintendent Ramont Roberts says he’s pleased with the latest budget audit for the school year completed in June. Roberts explained the presentation from Saginaw based Yeo and Yeo Wednesday showed what he called a significant increase in the fund balance. He says long term planning will be needed, especially on curriculum, to make sure the money is utilized appropriately.

School board trustees also approved an agreement with the Saginaw Intermediate School District on the future of the Saginaw Career Complex. Board President Rudy Patterson says the deal heading off potential litigation includes the district keeping control of the building.