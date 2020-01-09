      Weather Alert

Saginaw School Board Elects Jason Thompson As President

John Hall
Jan 8, 2020 @ 10:38pm
Newly elected Saginaw school board President Jason Thompson. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Saginaw school board trustee Jason Thompson has been elected President. Trustees made the decision during their organizational meeting Wednesday.

Thompson is predicting a great 2020 for the Saginaw school district, especially with the unveiling of an updated strategic  plan in the next month or so. Thompson will be up for election by the community soon after four years on the panel.

Other officers chosen by the board include Charles Coleman as Vice President, Vera Harrison as Secretary and Ruth Ann Knapp as Treasurer.

