Saginaw School Board Discusses Career Complex Upgrades Plus Retreat Date
The Saginaw school board holds its briefing session. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Requests for proposals are to be sought soon for repairs within the Saginaw Career Complex.
Saginaw school district Superintendent Ramont Roberts says potential upgrades include the roof plus selected lighting and flooring. He added money to pay for the improvements will come from a millage approved by Saginaw County voters last fall.
Roberts noted he and the board are also finalizing a date for an upcoming retreat to discuss the district’s strategic plan. The most
likely time will be a Saturday in February that’s still to be determined.