Saginaw school board trustees deliberate during their Committee of the Whole/Board Briefing session

Saginaw school board trustees could vote this coming Wednesday at their action meeting on whether to work with the Michigan Association of School Boards on facilitated strategic planning.

Board President Ruth Ann Knapp says the district needs to determine a way forward after eliminating its structural deficit several years ago. Knapp added that strategic planning would include input from citizens and the business community plus students, staff and parents.