Saginaw School Board Changes Coming Ahead Of Schedule

The composition of the Saginaw school board will be changing sooner than expected. Trustee Jason Thompson won election to the two-year seat now held by Todd Boone.

Trustees appointed Boone late this summer to replace Tamara McRae, who moved out of the district. Boone was to serve until the certification of the election, which occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Thompson will have to resign his current seat as part of the process. That seat is expected to go to Charles Coleman, considered the top vote recipient on November 6. Coleman would become a board member in December, a month ahead of schedule.