Saginaw School Board Approves Five Year Strategic Plan
Saginaw school board trustees hear from the public prior to the strategic plan vote. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Saginaw school district Superintendent Ramont Roberts says financial data and architectural documents will be compiled prior to a bond proposal to be put before district voters in November.
That followed a unanimous school board decision Wednesday backing an ambitious five year strategic plan. Roberts added the plan calls for a tougher K-12 curriculum plus a new building replacing Arthur Hill and Saginaw High Schools to be located where the Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy is now. New buildings would also be provided for SASA and Handley Elementary students on the Arthur Hill site.