Saginaw School Board Approves Dual Enrollment Program And To Consider Rogers Memorial
Saginaw school district Superintendent Ramont Roberts (at the podium) discusses a Delta College dual enrollment program with school board trustees. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Duel enrollment courses at Delta College will soon be available to high school students in the Saginaw school district, either online or in the classroom. That follows approval of the proposal Wednesday by school board trustees.
Superintendent Ramont Roberts says plans are also being made for a memorial tribute to honor Charles Rogers. The three sport star from Saginaw High died in early November at age 38 from liver failure. After playing wide receiver for Michigan State, Rogers’ pro career with the Detroit Lions was cut short by injury and he struggled with substance abuse.