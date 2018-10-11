Saginaw School Board Approves Contract, Hears Positive News On Student Count

The latest student count for the Saginaw school district shows a loss of just over 230 students compared to the same

time last year. Superintendent Ramont Roberts says that’s roughly half of what had been budgeted for and continues a trend of smaller student declines in recent years. He added the district will consider improvements to programs and the curriculum as ways to attract new students or retain current ones.

Roberts noted school board trustees also approved a two year contract with the Service Employees International Union. He says that will include step or lump sum pay raises for all members. SEIU workers are a diverse group ranging from campus security officers to all classroom aides and paraprofessionals among others.