Saginaw School Board Adopts New Curriculum

Interim Saginaw School district superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)

Saginaw school board trustees adopted an updated curriculum Wednesday after several months of research that administrators believe will provide the needed rigor to
improve student learning.

Superintendent Ramont Roberts  says the chosen program for English Language and Math comes from New York state. Roberts estimated the cost at roughly $500,000 with the money to come out of the general fund.

He says training will start over the next three months with full implementation in time to begin the 2019-2020 school year.

