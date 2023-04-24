Saginaw River Mouth Boating Access Site to Close in May

The boating access at the mouth of the Saginaw River will be temporarily closed.

Starting May 1, the Michigan DNR will close the site to finish a renovation project. There will also be road closures in the area as well for about a month. Patterson Road will be closed from Wheeler to the Dow deer viewing area. Detours to the site for other recreation will be posted.

Anglers and boaters can use several other access sites during the construction.