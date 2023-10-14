Saginaw River Marine Historical Society to Host Presentation on History of Logging in Lower Michigan
October 14, 2023 12:00PM EDT
History buffs in the Bay City area have an opportunity to learn about the region’s logging industry on Saturday, October 21.
The Saginaw River Marine Historical Society will be hosting a special presentation by Hillary Pine, a historian with the Hartwick Pines Visitor Center and Logging Museum in Grayling. Pine will go over Bay City’s Civilian Conservation Corps and the history of the lumber industry in the lower peninsula.
The event will begin at 6:30 at the Historical Society’s Museum and Store at 4101 East Wilder Road.