Saginaw River Marine Historical Society to Host Presentation on History of Logging in Lower Michigan

Members of the Civilian Conservation Corps plant rows of trees in the Huron Manistee Forest during the 1930s (Saginaw River Marine Historical Society)

History buffs in the Bay City area have an opportunity to learn about the region’s logging industry on Saturday, October 21.

The Saginaw River Marine Historical Society will be hosting a special presentation by Hillary Pine, a historian with the Hartwick Pines Visitor Center and Logging Museum in Grayling. Pine will go over Bay City’s Civilian Conservation Corps and the history of the lumber industry in the lower peninsula.

The event will begin at 6:30 at the Historical Society’s Museum and Store at 4101 East Wilder Road.