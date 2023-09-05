Saginaw River Marine Historical Society to Highlight USS Edson

The Saginaw River Marine Historical Society will be hosting a free educational program highlighting the history of the USS Edson.

The Edson is a Forrest Sherman-class destroyer which was first launched in 1958 and decommissioned in 1988. She’s been moored in Bay County since 2013, and now holds the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum.

Jim Reha, the museum’s Director of Educational Programs will be giving the roughly 90-minute presentation at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bay City beginning at 6:30 on Saturday, September 16th.