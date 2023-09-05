WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Saginaw River Marine Historical Society to Highlight USS Edson

By jonathan.dent
September 5, 2023 6:14AM EDT
Share
Saginaw River Marine Historical Society to Highlight USS Edson
(WSGW file photo)

The Saginaw River Marine Historical Society will be hosting a free educational program highlighting the history of the USS Edson.

The Edson is a Forrest Sherman-class destroyer which was first launched in 1958 and decommissioned in 1988. She’s been moored in Bay County since 2013, and now holds the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum.

Jim Reha, the museum’s Director of Educational Programs will be giving the roughly 90-minute presentation at Trinity Episcopal Church in Bay City beginning at 6:30 on Saturday, September 16th.

Popular Stories

1

Gun Confiscated by Police in Chicago Linked to 2020 Murder in Huron County
2

Missing Teen Located and Safe
3

Body of 64-Year-Old Bay City Man Found in Saginaw River
4

Bear In Downtown Merrill Draws Onlookers
5

Additional Charges Issued in Sanilac Girl Grabbing Incident