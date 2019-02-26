Saginaw River Beautification Effort In Planning Stages

An artist concept drawing of new Riverfront Saginaw signs. (Photo courtesy City of Saginaw)

Over 500 volunteers ranging from young children to senior citizens could turn out for this year’s Beautification Day along the Saginaw River in Saginaw.

City Council member Clint Bryant who’s part of Saginaw’s Riverfront Development Commission anticipates a two day event beginning May 17th. Bryant explained the focus could be on Wickes Park, but a final determination has yet to be made.

Bryant spoke after a Commission planning session Monday at Saginaw City Hall. He added people looking for more information can go to the Riverfront Development Commission for the city of Saginaw Facebook page.