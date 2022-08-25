Saginaw Rezoning Issue Delayed After Community Input

Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo)

Saginaw’s Planning Commission has delayed rezoning plans of an area on the north side of the city after some residents expressed concern over the idea.

In a meeting Wednesday, August 24, the commission voted to postpone rezoning plans for 60 days to allow further community input. The plan is to rezone an eight block area from residential to light industrial in hopes to attract business to a section of the city filled with vacant properties. Some residents in Saginaw’s east and north sides expressed frustration they hadn’t been included in conversations regarding the rezoning plan and claim an influx of business to the area would changed their neighborhood.

However, supporters of the plan believe it would help create jobs and generate additional tax revenue for the city.