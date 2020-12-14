Saginaw Restaurant to Close After 36 Years
(Alpha Media file photo)
The owners of Saginaw’s Bringer Inn are closing the restaurant after 36 years in operation.
The couple, Shirley and Michael Bringer, made the announcement in a Facebook post Sunday, December 13. The Bringers have decided it’s time to retire and say the pandemic is not the reason the business is closing.
In their post, the couple thanks their patrons and say they look forward to spending more time with family. The property has been listed for sale with DeGroat Keenan Commercial.