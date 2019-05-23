Saginaw Residents Asked to Complete Survey on Recreational Marijuana Facilities

If you live in Saginaw, city leaders want to know your thoughts on recreational marijuana facilities. Following passage of Proposal 1 last November, city officials will be making decisions about what recreational marijuana facilities, if any, should be allowed to operate in Saginaw.

Residents are being asked to complete a brief survey that asks questions about the issue. It will be available on the city of Saginaw website’s homepage until June 30th:  www.saginaw-mi.com

Participants will need to provide their name and address, and can only complete the survey one time. Only addresses within the Saginaw city limits will be considered. City Council members and city administrators will use the results to help determine what path to take in allowing recreational marijuana facilities in Saginaw.

