Saginaw Reopens Vehicle Access to City Parks
Fishing off the pier on Ojibway Island. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
The City of Saginaw has reopened parks to vehicles as of Monday, March 15. To prevent crowding during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has prohibited vehicles in parks, including Ojibway Island. With the reopening to vehicles, citizens are invited to utilize City of Saginaw parks and recreation areas to exercise, stroll, walk your dog, fish, etc.
“We recognize the physical and mental benefits of being outdoors and connecting with nature, especially during these extraordinary times. The City of Saginaw is pleased to open access to our parks for all residents and visitors,” said Public Services Director, Phil Karwat. “We trust the public to use good judgement as they take advantage of these facilities for exercise and recreation while still practicing social distancing and following state and federal gathering guidelines.”
All outside gatherings and events in city parks and public spaces must adhere to the guidelines established in the March 2, 2021 MDHHS Gatherings and Face Mask Order. City officials will monitor activity in the parks to ensure conditions remain safe for the public to enjoy them.
Portable toilets will not be in place until later in the spring. Water fountains will also remain closed at all parks until further notice. The Celebration Park Splash Pad is tentatively scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend.