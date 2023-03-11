Saginaw reminds residents to Spring forward

Area residents are reminded that daylight savings time begins at 2:00 A.M. this Sunday.

It’s time to “spring forward” one hour and that means change your clocks, and change your batteries. In addition to changing the time on your clocks, the Saginaw Fire Department would like to encourage residents to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors as well. This simple habit could save a life. According to the National Fire Protection Association, 71 percent of smoke alarms which failed to operate had missing, disconnected or dead batteries.

Residents with questions or needing assistance are encouraged to call the Saginaw Fire Department Fire Prevention Division at (989) 759-1393.