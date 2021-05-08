      Weather Alert

Saginaw Records Fifth Homicide of 2021

Dave Maurer
May 7, 2021 @ 8:44pm
Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Hosmer Street in
City of Saginaw. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 2:00 p.m. Friday, a 23-
year-old Saginaw woman was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle on Saginaw’s east side. The male
driver was also struck by gunfire and injured. Both injured occupants were transported to a local hospital where the woman was pronounced dead.  The man’s condition was not immediately determined.
Michigan State Police and Saginaw Police Department are conducting a joint investigation. Anyone with
information about this incident is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at 989-759-1289.

Saginaw Police are also investigating an unrelated stabbing that happened around 8:00 Friday evening.  The stabbing scene was at 3093 Birch Park. No other details have been released yet.

