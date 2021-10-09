      Weather Alert

Saginaw Records 16th Homicide For 2021

Dave Maurer
Oct 9, 2021 @ 9:59am
source: Saginaw Police Dept.

First responders in Saginaw initially thought they were dealing with a fiery traffic
crash, but soon discovered they were dealing with a homicide. At 10:10 Friday night Saginaw Police officers responded to the 1500 block of South Washington for a reported traffic crash. When officers arrived they found that a pickup truck had crashed into a tree and caught fire. The Saginaw Fire Department responded and put out the flames. Once the fire was out, it was discovered that the truck had several bullet holes on the drivers side and the driver was deceased.

Saginaw Police detectives are now investigating the homicide. If anyone has information about this incident, they are urged to call Detective Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1419 or remain anonymous by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-422-5245.

 

Popular Posts
Two Shootings in Saginaw Leave One Wounded, One Dead
Bomb Threat Made at Saginaw Middle School
Bay City Public Safety Officers & Firefighters Recognized for 2020 Efforts
Vaccine Booster Clinic, COVID Testing at Saginaw Township's Fashion Square Mall
Monday Night Shooting in Saginaw Under Investigation
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On