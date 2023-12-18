Saginaw Receives Federal Dollars to Improve Road Safety
December 18, 2023 5:30AM EST
Federal funding for public safety projects is coming to Saginaw.
The $278,530 federal grant, awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant program, will help Saginaw identify the streets with the most frequent and severe accidents, and develop a comprehensive action plan to improve road safety throughout the community.
U.S. Congressman Dan Kildee helped secure the funding.