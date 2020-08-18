Saginaw Public Schools to Consider Remote Learning at Start of School Year
Saginaw Public Schools may end up starting the school year with remote learning.
District Superintendent Dr. Ramont Roberts sent out a letter Monday, August 17 with the suggestion the district revise its Return to Learn plan. Saginaw schools were slated to allow in-person learning, opening up classrooms to students and families who wanted their kids in school.
However, Roberts suggests moving to an all virtual model as coronavirus cases continue to increase in Saginaw County. He will also talk about the status of personal protection equipment orders, what to do in the event students or staff test positive for the virus and results of a survey given to school staff.
The board is expected to make a decision on the suggestion at a meeting Wednesday, August 19.